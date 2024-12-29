'Character and personality' praised as Bradford City edge out Chesterfield

Graham Alexander admitted it was a performance of two halves from Bradford City in their 2-1 win over Chesterfield.

Antoni Sarcevic’s first goal for the club sealed the comeback after Bobby Pointon had cancelled out Armando Dobra’s Valley Parade opener for Chesterfield.

Manager Alexander said: “We were second best all over in the first half – in our press and we didn’t get the ball down and trust each other. We rushed everything we did in possession.

“They deserved the goal from their play. We got a great goal to give us a lifeline going into half-time with Alex Pattison’s driving run and a great finish from Bobby.

“I was really happy to get in at half-time 1-1 because it could have looked completely different.

“But the character and personality from the players in the second half was exactly what was required to win a game of football.

“We were fully committed, connected, trusting their team-mates.

“When they went to the press, they knew there was a team-mate behind them.

“We have to play with that instinct.

“We can’t be looking over our shoulder or having doubts – the first-half performance showed that’s what you can get otherwise.

“Second half was full on and a great goal from Sarce to win the game.”

Liam Mandeville missed a big chance early on for Chesterfield before Dobra scored at the second attempt. Pointon backheeled Bradford level before Mandeville’s header hit a post.

The momentum changed after the break and Bradford’s improvement was rewarded when Sarcevic seized on a slip by Jamie Grimes to round keeper Max Thompson and score.

It was a second consecutive away defeat for Chesterfield, who have been hit hard by injuries.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “It was a really positive performance. We knew it was going to be a really challenging period coming up to January.

“We were disappointed with the goals we conceded.”

Bradford: Sam Walker, Baldwin, Byrne, Kelly, Benn (Pointon 32), Sarcevic (Jamie Walker 76), Smallwood, Pattison, Halliday, Cook, Wright (Oduor 75), Pointon (Shepherd 90). Unused substitutes: Doyle, Kavanagh, Sanderson.

Chesterfield: Thompson, Sheckelford, Naylor, Grimes, Araujo (Horton 73), Banks, Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra, Hobson, Drummond (Oldaker 73). Unused substitutes: Boot, Jessop, Mohiuddin, Cook, Elliott.