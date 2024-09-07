Liam Kelly ended Rotherham United’s run of eight away league games without a goal but Steve Evans’ side were unable to hold on for victory as Charlton Athletic hit back to draw 1-1 at the Valley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly’s stunning 58th-minute strike raised the Millers’ hopes of ending a 669-day wait for an away win – a run dating back to November 2022.

But Charlton substitute Chuks Aneke struck a curling 25-yard equaliser to deny the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United picked up a point at Charlton Athletic. | James Mannig/PA Wire

Both teams struggled to create a clear opening during the first 45 minutes with striker Gassan Ahadme guilty of spurning the best of the home side’s first-half opportunities when he fired over from 10 yards.

Rotherham took longer to threaten but grew into the game with Sam Nombe and Mallik Wilks both forcing Addicks goalkeeper Will Mannion into action.

The second half looked set to follow the pattern of the first before Kelly drilled a powerful low drive beyond Mannion.

Charlton manager Nathan Jones immediately introduced Aneke as part of a triple substitution and the move paid off when the forward levelled in the 72nd minute.