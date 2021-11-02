The Millers put the rest of the League One promotion contenders on notice with a magnificent 5-1 victory over Sunderland at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackson believes that his side possesses similar traits to Paul Warne's men and is eager to see how they handle the test against the division's form team.

CARETAKER: Johnnie Jackson. Picture: Getty Images.

“They are a really good side. They are one of the best teams in the league and a completely different test – they are big, physical and more direct than perhaps what we’ve come up against," he told the South London Press.

“They cause you a lot of problems with their physicality, energy and honesty. I really like them as a team.

"I’m excited because it’s a good test for us – I see all those things from my team in the last couple of games. It’s a good one for us to test ourselves against a team of similar traits.

“They’ve got good players, a good manager and a good coach [Richie Barker] who I know well.”

MANAGER: Rotherham's Paul Warne. Picture: Getty Images.