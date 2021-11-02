Barnsley FC: Fulham assistant Luís Boa Morte being considered for vacant managerial position at Oakwell

Schopp was sacked by Barnsley on Monday after a run of seven straight defeats and with the club in the Championship relegation zone.

Boa Morte, who made over 350 appearances as a player which included spells at Fulham and West Ham United, previously managed Portugese club Sintrense.

IN CONTENTION: Fulham assistant manager Luis Boa Morte, left, is one name under consideration by Barnsley. Picture: Getty Images

Chris Wilder, Alex Neil and Mick McCarthy were touted as early favourites to be appointed at Oakwell by the bookmakers but Boa Morte, who was capped 28 times by Portugal, is one name believed to be under consideration.

He has also been linked with the vacant managerial positions at Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic but Fulham boss Marco Silva played down speculation relating to those clubs last week.

MORE - Why Barnsley FC and Markus Schopp had to go their separate waysHe said: “If he’s linked it means someone is looking at Fulham Football Club and they are happy with what Fulham are doing on the pitch, and this is the main thing for me.

“Everything that can happen, like our players linked with other clubs or someone else at the club, is because you are doing something right and because you are achieving things.”