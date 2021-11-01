Next Barnsley FC manager odds: Chris Wilder, Mick McCarthy and Alex Neil made early favourites

Wilder has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Sheffield United in March and was recently made favourite for the vacant Cardiff City job. Bookmakers have now made him 6/1 joint-favourite to be appointed at Oakwell

McCarthy, who was sacked by Cardiff City last month, the same to take the hot-seat at his hometown club while former Preston North End boss Neil is also in the running at 6/1.

EARLY FAVOURITE: Chris Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth is 8/1 to take charge, while the Tykes' newly-appointed interim head coach Joseph Laumann is the same price.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is priced at 10/1 while Steve Bruce, Chris Hughton, Tony Pulis and Neil Harris are four of 10 manes priced at 16/1

Next Barnsley manager odds (correct as of 3.15pm, 01/11/21):

IN THE RUNNING: Mick McCarthy. Picture: Getty Images.

Mick McCarthy 6/1

Chris Wilder 6/1

Gareth Ainsworth 8/1

Joseph Laumann 8/1

Paul Warne 10/1

Derek McIness 16/1

Chris Hughton 16/1

Tony Pulis 16/1

Neil Harris 16/1

Michael Flynn 16/1

Ryan Lowe16/1

Steve Bruce 16/1

Jonathan Woodgate 16/1

Neil Lennon 16/1

Hannes Wolf 16/1

Frank Lampard 20/1

Eddie Howe 20/1

Mark Bowen 20/1

Steve McClaren 20/1

John McGreal 20/1

Michael Appleton 20/1