The 30-year-old has been training with the Addicks as a free agent, having left Cardiff City at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. He has now earned a contract with the Addicks, penning a short-term deal that runs until the end of April.

He will work under Charlton boss Nathan Jones, who took the reins at The Valley last month after Michael Appleton’s dismissal. Jones has admirably stopped the rot and the Addicks have not tasted defeat in the third tier in nearly a month.

Jones said: "Connor’s been here for a couple of weeks and we like the human being, so that’s the start. The experience, physicality and quality he has makes him a really good signing. We’re pleased to have him in and it’ll be interesting to see how much we can get out of him."

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Connor Wickham has a new home in the EFL. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wickham added: “I’m excited to be here. It’s a good opportunity for me to work with a good group of lads and a good manager for the last part of the season, so it’s something I’m looking forward to. Results lately have picked up and it’s going to be a big push until the end of the season.”

The experienced frontman has had three separate loan spells at Wednesday, the most recent of which was in the 2019/20 campaign. Earlier on his career, while looking to establish himself at Crystal Palace, he had a loan stint in West Yorkshire with Leeds.