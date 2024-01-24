The Addicks have wielded the axe for the second time this season, having dismissed Dean Holden earlier on in the campaign. Appleton was chosen as his successor but has failed to oversee the required improvement at The Valley.

A home defeat to Northampton Town proved to be the final straw and he has departed with Charlton sat 16th in the table.

A statement issued by Charlton read: “Charlton Athletic can confirm that Michael Appleton has left the club with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as head coach. The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts during his time in charge.”

Barnsley's League One rivals Charlton Athletic have sacked Michael Appleton. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The decision was made in spite of the backing already given to Appleton in the January window. Charlton have added seven new faces this month, including midfielders Tyreeq Bakinson and Conor Coventry.

Charlton are led to publicly confirm who has taken the reins temporarily, although former Leeds United defender Jason Pearce was the man to step in when Holden was relieved of his duties.