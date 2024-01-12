The Owls had been strongly linked with the 23-year-old, who was out of the picture at the London Stadium. Wednesday were said to have been given permission to enter talks with the midfielder but had competition for his signature.

He has sealed a permanent move away from the Hammers but not to Hillsborough, instead joining League One outfit Charlton. He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal and will link up with Owls midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, currently on loan at Charlton.

Coventry said: "The vision of the gaffer and the people behind the scenes with where they want to take the club. I’m from London so I know what this club means to people and the size of it. I’m really looking forward to buying into what is going on here and being a part of it."

Conor Coventry has put pen to paper at Charlton Athletic. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The move reunites Coventry with Addicks head coach Michael Appleton, who he worked under at Lincoln City.

Appleton said: "I'm delighted we've been able to sign Conor. He's someone that quite a few years ago I took on his very first loan at Lincoln. To be able to be reunited with him on a permanent deal I'm delighted with.

"He's very, very comfortable on the ball and knows his position really well. He's a good passer of the ball, with good technique, and he's got a steeliness to him as well which I like - a bit of nastiness to him. He's one who lives his life right and is a proper professional."

Charlton’s technical director Andy Scott added: “We're really pleased to secure the signing of Conor. He's a player we've been chasing for a long time. We've beaten off a number of competitors, not only in League One, but in the Championship as well.