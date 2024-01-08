Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic 'in talks' over West Ham United's ex-Rotherham United man
The 23-year-old does not appear to be in the plans of Hammers boss David Moyes, who is yet to use him in the Premier League this season. According to The Star, Wednesday have been allowed to speak to the former Republic of Ireland youth international.
He is said to have been in dialogue with a host of clubs, including Charlton Athletic. The Addicks have made strengthening their midfield a key focus this window, recruiting Tyreeq Bakisnon from the Owls and Lewis Fiorini from Manchester City.
West Ham are understood to be open to the idea of selling Coventry and the Owls are said to be keen to get him on board permanently, rather than temporarily.
There is also said to be interest in Coventry from Wednesday’s rivals in the battle for Championship survival, as well as from clubs in League One and the Netherlands.
Coventry has played the bulk of his senior football away from West Ham, despite having been on their books since the beginning of his professional career. His most recent loan stint away from the club was in South Yorkshire, with Rotherham United.