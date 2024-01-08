The 23-year-old does not appear to be in the plans of Hammers boss David Moyes, who is yet to use him in the Premier League this season. According to The Star, Wednesday have been allowed to speak to the former Republic of Ireland youth international.

West Ham are understood to be open to the idea of selling Coventry and the Owls are said to be keen to get him on board permanently, rather than temporarily.

Conor Coventry has not established himself at senior level for West Ham United. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There is also said to be interest in Coventry from Wednesday’s rivals in the battle for Championship survival, as well as from clubs in League One and the Netherlands.