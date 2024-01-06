January transfers: Done deals in EFL as Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Ipswich Town strengthen
Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Stoke City were among the EFL clubs to strike deals on Friday, January 5.
It was another eventful day in the January transfer window, which rarely fails to throw up plenty of excitement. A number of contracts were signed across the EFL, as clubs look to ensure they are well-equipped to hit their targets this term.
A large number of the signings completed were loans, as the system continues to be of use to outfits below the Premier League.
Here is a look at all the transfers completed in the EFL on Friday, January 5, 2023.
