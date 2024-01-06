All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

January transfers: Done deals in EFL as Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Ipswich Town strengthen

Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Stoke City were among the EFL clubs to strike deals on Friday, January 5.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT

It was another eventful day in the January transfer window, which rarely fails to throw up plenty of excitement. A number of contracts were signed across the EFL, as clubs look to ensure they are well-equipped to hit their targets this term.

A large number of the signings completed were loans, as the system continues to be of use to outfits below the Premier League.

Here is a look at all the transfers completed in the EFL on Friday, January 5, 2023.

Middlesbrough secured the services of Azaz on a permanent basis after his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle was cut short.

1. Finn Azaz - Aston Villa to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough secured the services of Azaz on a permanent basis after his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle was cut short. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Swedish midfielder will remain at Ewood Park on loan until the end of the season.

2. Yasin Ayari - Brighton & Hove Albion to Blackburn Rovers

The Swedish midfielder will remain at Ewood Park on loan until the end of the season. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The midfielder has linked up with the Addicks as a loanee.

3. Tyreeq Bakinson - Sheffield Wednesday to Charlton Athletic

The midfielder has linked up with the Addicks as a loanee. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The young defender has made a loan switch from Villa Park to Ewood Park.

4. Ben Chrisene - Aston Villa to Blackburn Rovers

The young defender has made a loan switch from Villa Park to Ewood Park. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EFLMiddlesbroughStoke CityIpswich TownPremier League