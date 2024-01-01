All Sections
January transfer window 2023: The ins and outs at Yorkshire's football clubs

The January transfer window is open for business.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
English clubs have until 11pm February 1 to rejig their squads for the second half of the season.

Here are the deals done so far by Yorkshire clubs.

BARNSLEY

TIGER: Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp is back in Yorkshire after being released by LA GalaxyTIGER: Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp is back in Yorkshire after being released by LA Galaxy
Ins: None.

Outs: None.

BRADFORD CITY

Ins: Jake Young (Swindown Town, loan recall).

BACK: Sheffield United have recalled Oliver Arblaster early from his loan at Port ValeBACK: Sheffield United have recalled Oliver Arblaster early from his loan at Port Vale
Outs: Ryan East (Rochadale, undisclosed).

DONCASTER ROVERS

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

HARROGATE TOWN

In: None.

Out: Luke Armstrong (Carlisle United, undisclosed), Ben Tweed and Mason Wilson (released).

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

HULL CITY

Ins: Billy Sharp (LA Galaxy, free).

Outs: None.

LEEDS UNITED

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

MIDDLESBROUGH

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

ROTERHAM UNITED

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ins: Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale, loan recall).Outs: None.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

