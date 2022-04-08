Charlton Athletic struggling with fatigue as Johnnie Jackson admits it could be a bad time to face Rotherham United

The Addicks have finished their last two games with 10 men after receiving red cards in outings against Lincoln City and AFC Wimbledon.

Jackson was able to offer a more positive injury update on Ben Purrington, who looked to picked up a "nasty knock" against Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Jackson said: “He was pretty much incapacitated for the last 10, 15 minutes there as well, so we almost had nine men by the end. He’s sore but it’s nothing too bad; it’s probably just an impact injury.

DECISIONS: For Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson. Picture: PA Wire.

“We’re assessing some tired lads that came out of it and have played a lot of minutes in the last two games with 10 men, which doesn't help with trying to manage and balance your squad.

“It’s going to be a challenge to freshen it up as best as we can and pick the right ones that we feel can go to Rotherham and get the result that we want.”

Rotherham dropped out of the League One automatic promotion places in midweek without kicking a ball as MK Dons win over Crewe Alexandra moved them two points above the Millers.

Paul Warne's side do have two games in hand, however, and Jackson expects a response from the Millers in South Yorkshire tomorrow.

MANAGER: Rotherham boss Paul Warne. Picture: PA Wire.

“It’s going to be a difficult game,” he added. “They are a good team that is flying high. They have just come out of the top two so they will be looking to bounce back into the automatic promotion places.

“They have got some real threats all over the pitch, but we will be going there to try and win the game. That will always be our mindset and we will get a team out there that we feel is capable of doing that.