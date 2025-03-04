Charlton v Barnsley FC: 'Outstanding' Stephen Humphrys backed to get get back amongst the goals

BARNSLEY striker Stephen Humphrys' goal drought may have now extended to 18 matches but Darrell Clarke, for one, is looking past that particular number.

While the goalscoring bouquets have been bestowed upon fellow forward Davis Keillor-Dunn of late, the displays of Humphrys, who had a hand in the Reds’ first three goals in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Lincoln City, has not been lost upon Clarke. The Barnsley chief had been delighted with the recent input of Humphrys, pictured, whose last goal was on November 16.

He battled it out with Lincoln’s centre-halves at Oakwell and never gave them a moments’ peace from the opening minute.

The harder you work, the luckier you get as the saying goes and Clarke is hopeful that the ex-Wigan man will start experiencing some soon.

Stephen Humphrys has support of his manager to get back amongst the goals for Barnsley (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Clarke, whose side visit Charlton tonight and are seeking to record a fourth straight win to equal their run straight after Christmas, said: “He (Humphrys) was outstanding again. It’s about the team and work ethic and when Humphs is firing, we play well as a team.

“He’s had a couple of great performances now and hopefully he can build on that on Tuesday.“

And on Keillor-Dunn, who took his tally for the season to an impressive 14 with a fine opener against Lincoln, Clarke continued: “He’s an intelligent footballer and a great finisher and it was a great finish. He is leading by example and has got quite a few goals.

“He was always going to be a big signing when he came last summer and he’s producing that. He will keep going as he’s a level-headed lad.

Stephen Humphrys celebrates scoring for Barnsley FC against Wycombe Wanderers earlier this season. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"He never gets too high or carried away. He will be ready and focused again on Tuesday."

Despite a third win in a week, Clarke was distinctly unhappy by his side’s late capitulation and poor game management in the final ten minutes or so against Lincoln, who came close to claiming a shock point, despite being 3-0 and then 4-1 down.

It continued Barnsley’s propensity to make life difficult for themselves towards the end of matches.

Against a strong Charlton side who have won 10 of their last 14 league matches and seven of their last eight games at The Valley, any sort of replication is likely to be severely punished on a night when the Reds' game management must be of a high order on a key evening in their season.

Clarke, whose side can move to within a point of the sixth-placed Addicks with victory, added: “I said to the lads I don’t think they like me that much because I think if they carry on doing that (late on against Lincoln), then I will be ‘carking it’!

“But credit to the boys, they have responded in a really positive manner. There’s been a lot of negativity flowing around the place (before), rightly so, and it’s been a good three wins.