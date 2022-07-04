Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter finalises second season-long loan at Hull City with an option to buy

The 23-year-old's return had already been trailed by vice-chairman Tan Kesler, but confirmation came on Monday afternoon.
It took a long time for Baxter to make his Championship debut last season - his first appearance not coming until November's trip to Barnsley - and the competition for places with Matt Ingram limited him to 18 starts but his 79.5 per cent was the highest save percentage in the division. Ingram's 73.4 per cent also had him in the top 10.
The 28-year-old, who ended the campaign playing for Luton Town against Huddersfield Town in the play-offs after joining on an emergency loan, has signed a new contract this summer.
Chelsea are perhaps the busiest club in world football when it comes to loaning out their players and Baxter has also played for Metropolitan Police, Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil Town, Ross County and Accrington Stanley but never his parent club.