Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter finalises second season-long loan at Hull City with an option to buy

The 23-year-old's return had already been trailed by vice-chairman Tan Kesler, but confirmation came on Monday afternoon.

As part of the agreement with Chelsea, Hull have the option to buy the Westminster-born player.

It took a long time for Baxter to make his Championship debut last season - his first appearance not coming until November's trip to Barnsley - and the competition for places with Matt Ingram limited him to 18 starts but his 79.5 per cent was the highest save percentage in the division. Ingram's 73.4 per cent also had him in the top 10.

The 28-year-old, who ended the campaign playing for Luton Town against Huddersfield Town in the play-offs after joining on an emergency loan, has signed a new contract this summer.