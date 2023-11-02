All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Chelsea legend emerges as clear favourite to take charge of Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Championship outfit Bristol City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT

The Robins have been searching for a new boss since the decision was made to part ways with Nigel Pearson.

An announcement regarding his successor is yet to be made, although a clear bookmakers favourite for the role has emerged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frank Lampard is currently the Sky Bet favourite to take the reins at 1-4.

Most Popular
Frank Lampard's Derby County stopped Leeds United progressing into the Championship play-off final in 2019. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesFrank Lampard's Derby County stopped Leeds United progressing into the Championship play-off final in 2019. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Frank Lampard's Derby County stopped Leeds United progressing into the Championship play-off final in 2019. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

If he was to be handed the role, it would mark a return to the Championship over four years on since his last second tier stint.

In his first managerial role, Lampard led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in 2019.

The Rams overcame Leeds United in the semi-finals in two clashes that ignited a rivalry between the clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It now appears possible Lampard could be doing battle with Leeds once again, as he sits comfortably top of the favourites list.

He has been out of work since his tenure as Chelsea’s caretaker manager came to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Behind Lampard in second is former Birmingham City boss John Eustace, priced at 11-4.

Related topics:Frank LampardChelseaBristol CityJohn EustaceDerby CountyBirmingham City