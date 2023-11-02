Chelsea legend emerges as clear favourite to take charge of Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals
The Robins have been searching for a new boss since the decision was made to part ways with Nigel Pearson.
An announcement regarding his successor is yet to be made, although a clear bookmakers favourite for the role has emerged.
Frank Lampard is currently the Sky Bet favourite to take the reins at 1-4.
If he was to be handed the role, it would mark a return to the Championship over four years on since his last second tier stint.
In his first managerial role, Lampard led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in 2019.
The Rams overcame Leeds United in the semi-finals in two clashes that ignited a rivalry between the clubs.
It now appears possible Lampard could be doing battle with Leeds once again, as he sits comfortably top of the favourites list.
He has been out of work since his tenure as Chelsea’s caretaker manager came to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.
Behind Lampard in second is former Birmingham City boss John Eustace, priced at 11-4.