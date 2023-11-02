Chelsea legend emerges as clear favourite to take charge of Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Championship outfit Bristol City.

The Robins have been searching for a new boss since the decision was made to part ways with Nigel Pearson.

An announcement regarding his successor is yet to be made, although a clear bookmakers favourite for the role has emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard is currently the Sky Bet favourite to take the reins at 1-4.

Frank Lampard's Derby County stopped Leeds United progressing into the Championship play-off final in 2019. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

If he was to be handed the role, it would mark a return to the Championship over four years on since his last second tier stint.

In his first managerial role, Lampard led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in 2019.

The Rams overcame Leeds United in the semi-finals in two clashes that ignited a rivalry between the clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now appears possible Lampard could be doing battle with Leeds once again, as he sits comfortably top of the favourites list.

He has been out of work since his tenure as Chelsea’s caretaker manager came to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.