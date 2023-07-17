The 22-year-old, who can also operate in midfield, joined Chelsea in 2017 but has made just 12 appearances for the Blues. After loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia, the Wales international is said to be ready to leave permanently.

That is according to the Evening Standard, who have also claimed there is interest in Ampadu from clubs in the Premier League as well as clubs in Italy and Spain. However, the report claims Chelsea have only received a bid from Leeds and that the Blues are open to selling him for around £12m.

A product of Exeter City’s academy, Ampadu represented England at youth level before switching allegiance to Wales. He featured at the 2022 World Cup for the Dragons alongside current Whites winger Daniel James.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in 2017. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images