All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Championship club 'in talks' about recruiting former Bradford City and Chelsea star

Former Bradford City defender Andy Myers is reportedly the subject of interest from Championship outfit Millwall.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:33 GMT

Myers, who represented the Bantams as a player between 1999 and 2003, is currently employed by Chelsea as the club’s loan player technical coach.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Millwall are in talks with Chelsea about recruiting him as their new assistant manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Millwall are said to closing in on the appointment of Joe Edwards as their new manager, someone Myers worked with at Chelsea.

Most Popular
Andy Myers has reportedly the subject of interest from Millwall. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty ImagesAndy Myers has reportedly the subject of interest from Millwall. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Andy Myers has reportedly the subject of interest from Millwall. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Talks are reportedly still ongoing, with Chelsea yet to sanction an exit for Myers.

The Blues are also said to be braced for approaches for other members of staff, with Edwards understood to be keen to bring ex-Blues colleagues with him.

Edwards previously worked as Frank Lampard’s assistant at Chelsea and Everton.

Myers has spent most of the last decade working within Chelsea’s youth ranks, although did have a spell at Dutch outfit Vitesse.

Related topics:ChelseaMillwallFrank LampardEverton