Championship club 'in talks' about recruiting former Bradford City and Chelsea star
Myers, who represented the Bantams as a player between 1999 and 2003, is currently employed by Chelsea as the club’s loan player technical coach.
However, according to the Evening Standard, Millwall are in talks with Chelsea about recruiting him as their new assistant manager.
Millwall are said to closing in on the appointment of Joe Edwards as their new manager, someone Myers worked with at Chelsea.
Talks are reportedly still ongoing, with Chelsea yet to sanction an exit for Myers.
The Blues are also said to be braced for approaches for other members of staff, with Edwards understood to be keen to bring ex-Blues colleagues with him.
Edwards previously worked as Frank Lampard’s assistant at Chelsea and Everton.
Myers has spent most of the last decade working within Chelsea’s youth ranks, although did have a spell at Dutch outfit Vitesse.