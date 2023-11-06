Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals 'set to appoint' ex-Chelsea coach as manager
The Lions decided to axe Gary Rowett as boss last month, ending his tenure after just short of four years.
As per the Evening Standard, the club are set to hire Edwards as his replacement.
If a deal is indeed struck to secure Edwards’ services, the 37-year-old would be taking on his first senior management role.
He has previously worked as an assistant to Frank Lampard at both Chelsea and Everton.
In August, he was named caretaker head coach of England under-20s.
Edwards is said to be keen to bring staff from Chelsea with him, including ex-Bradford City defender Andy Myers.
Millwall currently sit 18th in the Championship table and have not tasted victory in over a month.
Their last win came on October 3, when they overcame Plymouth Argyle with goals from Zian Flemming and George Saville.
The club’s latest defeat came at the hands of Southampton, who emerged victorious courtesy of a late Ryan Fraser winner.