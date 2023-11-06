All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals 'set to appoint' ex-Chelsea coach as manager

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Millwall are reportedly set to appoint ex-Chelsea coach Joe Edwards as their new manager.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT

The Lions decided to axe Gary Rowett as boss last month, ending his tenure after just short of four years.

As per the Evening Standard, the club are set to hire Edwards as his replacement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If a deal is indeed struck to secure Edwards’ services, the 37-year-old would be taking on his first senior management role.

Most Popular
Millwall are reportedly set to appoint Joe Edwards as their new manager. Image: Harry Trump/Getty ImagesMillwall are reportedly set to appoint Joe Edwards as their new manager. Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images
Millwall are reportedly set to appoint Joe Edwards as their new manager. Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images

He has previously worked as an assistant to Frank Lampard at both Chelsea and Everton.

In August, he was named caretaker head coach of England under-20s.

Edwards is said to be keen to bring staff from Chelsea with him, including ex-Bradford City defender Andy Myers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Millwall currently sit 18th in the Championship table and have not tasted victory in over a month.

Their last win came on October 3, when they overcame Plymouth Argyle with goals from Zian Flemming and George Saville.

The club’s latest defeat came at the hands of Southampton, who emerged victorious courtesy of a late Ryan Fraser winner.

Related topics:MillwallEvertonFrank LampardEngland