Liverpool can still win quadruple, insists James Milner, after Manchester City slip up at West Ham

There are just three matches remaining in the Reds’ quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s side kept those hopes alive by repeating February’s Carabao Cup win on Saturday, with a goalless 120 minutes followed by another penalty shoot-out victory against Chelsea, this time in the FA Cup final.

The Reds will lock horns with Real Madrid at the Stade de France in the Champions League final on May 28, but first comes their final Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium (Picture: Adam Davy/PA)

Milner knows former club Manchester City have the upper hand in the title race – even after the champions drew with West Ham on Sunday – but feels a second-placed finish would not take the edge off an unforgettable Liverpool campaign.

“You guys can keep talking about it,” he said of the quadruple.

“For us, we just need to take a game at a time like we have done all year.

“We have three games left. We will try and win them all and see where that takes us.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson saves Mason Mount's penalty during the Emirates FA Cup final (Picture: PA)

“We know it’s in City’s hands. They’re in a good position and they’re a relentless, very good team.

“So, for us to be where we are at this point in the season, to have two trophies in the cabinet and to still have a glimmer of hope in the other two, it’s been a special season no matter what.

“But we want at least one other piece of silverware.”

Milner’s second FA Cup triumph came 11 years after his first win, with the veteran coming off the bench in the second half of Saturday’s match to add energy and experience in midfield.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy (Picture: PA)

Asked what Klopp’s message to him was when replacing Naby Keita, he said: “Just use your experience and try to get the energy and aggression into the game, but also be calm when we’ve got the ball.

“That was the message and that’s what we tried to do. Go in and try to lift the guys.

“They’ve played so many games, the effort they put in continually.

“You could see the fatigue out there, a couple of niggles as well, a couple of the boys coming off and things like that.

“The effort and workload the boys have put in this season has been incredible, the amount of games they’ve had.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the attitude and the drive within the dressing room to keep going, no matter what’s happening, no matter how the game is going, the fatigue, mentally.

“They just keep going and going, pressing into extra-time and the boys up front pressing.

“This is a special group of not only players but staff as well. It’s a special group.”

That steely drive means FA Cup celebrations remained sensible as Klopp’s side turned attention to Tuesday’s league trip to Southampton.

“He knows that the boys are bang at it,” said Milner. “You’ve got to celebrate it, you’ve got to enjoy it but obviously we’ve got another game coming up quickly, like it’s been all season.

“All season it’s been the same - another game to concentrate on.

“The mentality of the boys has been so good to be able to refocus and go again.”

Alisson Becker was Liverpool’s spot-kick hero against Chelsea.

Just 76 days after the Reds edged past Thomas Tuchel’s men on penalties following a scoreless Carabao Cup final, Wembley witnessed another gripping clash between these sides that went down to the wire.

Nothing could split them after 90 minutes and extra time again, with Alisson coming up trumps in the shoot-out as Liverpool won their first FA Cup since 2006.

Edouard Mendy prevented Sadio Mane striking the winner after Cesar Azpilicueta had hit the post, only for the Brazil goalkeeper to deny Mason Mount before Kostas Tsimikas struck to seal a 6-5 win.

Alonso and Milner scored their attempts, before Azpilicueta hit the right-hand post.

Every other player had found the net and Mane knew victory was Liverpool’s if he beat Mendy, only for the Blues goalkeeper to save his Senegal team-mate’s effort low to his left. Chelsea’s hope prove shortlived however. After Ziyech and Jota scored, Alisson denied Mount before Tsimikas slotted home the winning kick.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah (Azpilicueta 106), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic (Kante 66), Alonso, Mount, Pulisic (Loftus-Cheek 106), Lukaku (Ziyech 85), Loftus-Cheek (Barkley 120). Unused substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Werner, Saul, Sarr.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk (Matip 91), Robertson (Tsimikas 111), Keita (Milner 74), Henderson, Thiago, Salah (Jota 33), Mane, Diaz (Firmino 98).Unused substitutes: Gomez, Jones, Origi, Kelleher.