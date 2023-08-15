All Sections
Chelsea's Sheffield United and Burnley-linked midfielder 'could leave on loan'

Sheffield United-linked midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka could reportedly leave Chelsea on loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular minutes since leaving Aston Villa for Chelsea last year. Sheffield United and Burnley have both been reported as interested parties since the end of last season and he could now be available.

According to the Evening Standard, Chukwuemeka could depart Stamford Bridge on loan alongside Lesley Ugochukwu.

Chelsea’s midfield has been bolstered by the addition of Moises Caicedo and the Blues are also being heavily linked with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Carney Chukwuemeka could reportedly leave Chelsea on loan. Image: Adam Hunger/Getty ImagesCarney Chukwuemeka could reportedly leave Chelsea on loan. Image: Adam Hunger/Getty Images
With Chukwuemeka appearing unlikely to be pushed up the pecking order, a temporary move away from Chelsea could prove beneficial.

Sheffield United opened their campaign with a defeat to Crystal Palace and their squad has been weakened by the departures of key players Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

However, midfield is an area that has already been recruited for at Bramall Lane. The most recent addition in this area was Gustavo Hamer, who joined the Blades from Coventry City for a “significant undisclosed fee”.

