All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Cheltenham Town 0 Barnsley FC 2: Devante Cole on target as Reds triumph over League One strugglers

Devante Cole’s sixth goal of the season and a stoppage-time Max Watters strike earned Barnsley a 2-0 win at Sky Bet League One bottom side Cheltenham Town.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 17:31 BST

Cole struck in the 54th minute at the end of a swift counter-attack from the Tykes after Kacper Lopata headed away a Cheltenham corner.

It was four against one and John McAtee fed Nicky Cadden, who in turn set up Cole to slot past Luke Southwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watters added the second in the second minute of time added on after Southwood blocked Aiden Marsh’s effort.

Most Popular
Devante Cole’s sixth goal of the season and a stoppage-time Max Watters strike earned Barnsley a 2-0 win at Sky Bet League One bottom side Cheltenham Town. Image: Tim Goode/PA WireDevante Cole’s sixth goal of the season and a stoppage-time Max Watters strike earned Barnsley a 2-0 win at Sky Bet League One bottom side Cheltenham Town. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Devante Cole’s sixth goal of the season and a stoppage-time Max Watters strike earned Barnsley a 2-0 win at Sky Bet League One bottom side Cheltenham Town. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Barnsley had goalkeeper Liam Roberts to thank for being on level terms at half-time as Cheltenham attempted to end their long wait for a goal this season.

Roberts denied Rob Street at his near post in the 10th minute and made an even better save to turn Lewis Freestone’s header over six minutes later.

At the other end Jack Shepherd’s header hit a post and bounced into the arms of Southwood just before the break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cole opened the scoring before Nicky Cadden thumped an effort against a post on the hour.

Street forced Roberts into a one-handed save in the 61st minute and the Robins have now gone more than 10 hours without a goal, with Watters compounding their misery in the final moments.

Related topics:Devante ColeLeague OneCheltenham TownRobinsBarnsley