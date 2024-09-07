Tom Bradbury’s stoppage-time header sealed a dramatic 1-0 home win for Cheltenham Town against Harrogate Town.

The defender, on the transfer list until last week, nodded in Luke Young’s free-kick in the second minute of added time to end a run of three straight league defeats for Michael Flynn’s side.

Harrogate were the better side in the first half, with home goalkeeper Owen Evans saving well from James Daly after a mistake from Sam Stubbs in the sixth minute.

Sam Folarin headed wide in the 11th minute and Ellis Taylor’s shot was blocked in the box after a dangerous ball in from Dean Cornelius was not dealt with by the home defence.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town were dealt a late blow. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Cheltenham improved in the second half, with Harrison Sohna forcing James Belshaw into a diving save in the 53rd minute.

But a free-kick from Taylor crashed against the bar in the 76th minute with Evans beaten.