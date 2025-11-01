Cheltenham Town v Bradford City: Defender on breakthrough week plus Graham Alexander's FA Cup pledge

BRADFORD City defender Ciaran Kelly is eyeing a first at Cheltenham Town today – as the Irishman aims to sign off a breakthrough week in fitting fashion.

In the absence of the likes of Aden Baldwin, Curtis Tilt and Matt Pennington, Kelly has stepped up to the plate in City’s last two League One games against Stevenage and Lincoln City respectively.

His performances were made all the more impressive in that they were his first back-to-back league starts of the campaign.

He is hoping to get the nod again in Gloucestershire today for City’s first-round FA Cup clash – and tick off another box, having never previously started a game in the competition.

Kelly said: "To be fair, I don't think I've been fortunate enough to play yet with Bradford (in the Cup).

"I've always been rested or not in the squad, but so maybe I'll play at the weekend and we'll get the win.

"I felt good on Tuesday (against Lincoln) and I think it was my first 90 at home in the league. It was brilliant and the atmosphere was great from the fans and it's the type of game I relish. Defending.

"I was happy with my performance and hopefully I can keep the shirt and put in more good performances throughout the season.

"It's tough, trying to get that consistency throughout the season. That's the main thing; confidence as well in playing back to back games and I think I've shown after playing the 90 against Stevenage as well that once I get a few more games into me, I'll be sharper and more confident as well and hopefully it'll continue.

"There's a lot of injuries as well and that's how I got the chance and there's injuries all over and players coming in are doing well.

"There's no drop-off in standards and that's brilliant to have in the squad and everyone is happy for each other and you can see that and the results show that as well.”

While the FA Cup might seem a side-show to some at Valley Parade, given that City are piecing together a push for promotion in 2025-26, it certainly isn’t to Graham Alexander, mindful of how the club’s mini-run in the League Cup dovetailed nicely with their excellent start to the campaign.

The City boss added: “I just look at the squad and we will pick the team who we feel can go and win the game, and that's it.

"I never put a team out where I am not expecting the best performance and not trying to win. That's not going to happen and the team we put out will be a strong team and we will try to win the game, without a shadow of a doubt.