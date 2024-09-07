AWAY BONUS: Ellis Taylor - pictured in last week's home defeat to Barrow - will be hoping for better times on the road. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.

Harrogate Town will be aiming to extend their unbeaten record on the road when they visit Cheltenham Town this Saturday (3pm).

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites have made an underwhelming start to the new campaign, losing all of their home fixtures to date without managing to score a goal, but have fared much better away from Wetherby Road.

Simon Weaver’s men beat League One Lincoln City 2-1 at Sincil Bank in the Carabao Cup, then drew 3-3 with Accrington Stanley before edging to a 1-0 success over Colchester United down in Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those four points that they have earned on their travels are the only ones they have banked thus far, and 15th-placed Harrogate will be keen to take something from their trip to Cheltenham, who sit one point worse off in 19th.

FRUSTRATED: Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham

Relegated from League One at the end of last term, the Robins kicked-off 2024-25 with a dramatic 3-2 home triumph over Newport County on the opening weekend, Joel Colwill netting a 96th-minute winner.

But they then conceded in stoppage time to lose by the same scoreline at Grimsby a week later, before suffering a 1-0 reverse when they entertained AFC Wimbledon.

Last Saturday saw Michael Flynn’s side slip to a third straight defeat, going down 2-1 away at Walsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Town are to inflict more pain on Cheltenham, and extend their own impressive run away from home, then they will need to improve significantly on the “dross” they served up against Barrow last time out.

“There’s room for improvement and the players can be better than that,” said Weaver.

“But we've had a positive week and worked on aspects of what we want to be as a team and how we try to achieve that.

“Everybody has worked very well through the week, it’s been competitive, and everyone has come through well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver added: “It’s hard to predict Cheltenham’s line-up at the minute.