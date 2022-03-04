After last weekend’s draw at relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon, Rovers start this month at a side in lower mid-table in Cheltenham before back-to-back tests against fellow strugglers Gillingham and Fleetwood.

Doncaster are at least showing a semblance of fight and a hunger in their survival battle. But they need to do more.

The Rovers chief said: “We are under no illusions that this is a big month for us. I said a couple of games back that the season really starts now for us.

BIG FEW WEEKS: Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It is about concentrating on our own games and taking care of what we can do and keep chipping away.

“If we keep getting wins, teams will keep looking behind and see that we are chasing them.

“All we can do is control what we can and not worry about teams having games in hand. Some are against top teams in the division.

“Some teams have points on us and games in hand. But we’re hungry and have got that siege mentality to chase the pack.”

Today’s game is given added spice by Rovers facing three old favourites in Alfie May, Andy Williams and Matty Blair.

All three made their mark during their time in South Yorkshire, but there is no room for sentiment today with the stakes high for second-from-bottom Rovers.

McSheffrey added: “They are all good lads and respected by our fans and likeable characters and good professionals. Of course, they will want to put one over their old club. But likewise with us.