Chesterfield 0 Rotherham United 0 - Millers win 4-3 on pens: Steve Evans' side two wins from Wembley after spot-kick success in EFL Trophy

“YOU’LL never beat the Spireites” is a song which haunted Rotherham United and their followers back in the day.

Between February 1980 and August 2004, the Millers were winless in 19 encounters against Chesterfield, with the Spireites winning 13. Hence the song.

Mercifully, things have changed a bit in the last few decades. Yet there has still been some pain along the way. Like in March 2011, when a grim 5-0 televised defeat was the precursor to Ronnie Moore’s second spell at his beloved Millers’ ending.

Here, it was a happy night, eventually, as the Millers moved to within two wins of Wmbley after a 4-3 success in the penalty shoot-out.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans

Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe, Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys all netted for the visitors. The game ended scoreless after 90 minutes.

Joe Powell ballooned his penalty over, but so did Chesterfield’s Darren Oldaker, while Cameron Dawson saved Kane Drummond’s effort.

The Millers made seven changes in total but kept the same back four following their fine weekend win over Bolton. While those in creative positions did little in the opening half, the visitors’ defensive quartet were troubled by a lively Spireites side who almost exclusively played all the passing football on show.

Paul Cook’s side made light of a strong injury count to produce a performance not shy in movement, rhythm and slick interplay.

The only thing missing from the Spireites perspective was a goal.

For the Millers - who started Jonson Clarke-Harris alongside Jordan Hugill with Andre Green playing as the ‘ten’ - there was little to hang their hat on.

A couple of searching crosses on the left from Cohen Bramall, playing in a wide left-sided role in midfield, provided the only quality on show from those in red and white going forward. It was scant in truth for the 943 Millers followers who made the short trip over the ‘border’ to North Derbyshire.

The Millers bench were up on their feet when a perceived handball from Brandon Horton went unpunished just before the break.

It looked like a fair shout, although there was little else to jump up and down about or get excited by, even if number two Paul Raynor did cop a booking earlier on in the half for some protests.

It was a frustrating half for the visitors. By contrast, the Spireites were eye-catching in their work with Ryan Colclough threatening on the left and Armando Dobra also being an irritant in midfield in particular.

The latter went close late on in the half when he slalomed past several challenges before firing off target - failing to apply the finish to a wonderful run.

Earlier, debutant Bim Pepple, making his bow after signing on loan from Luton Town, spurned a great chance from close range when his rebound was blocked by Hakeem Odoffin with the goal gaping.

It came after Chesterfield caused damage down the right with Dobra’s shot deflecting invitingly into the striker’s path.

On the restart, the Millers got in more promising positions, but the hosts’ continued to look lively at times.

Dobra fired over, while Clarke-Harris looked like working himself into a good position, only for home captain Jamie Grimes to make a fine saving challenge.

Green was then off beam following James centre. Bramall then played his part again with a fine run and cross down the left which was begging to be dispatched, but Hugill fired over at the near post.

Lovely interplay between Bramall and James then set up Green from point-blank range, but he was denied by superb last-ditch defending by Grimes again.

It was proving a strong spell for the visitors on the night, at long last with substitute Sean McWilliams heading straight at Ryan Boot late on, with the Spireites keeper also grasping a late shot from another replacement in Sam Nombe and thwarting Odoffin.

The Millers had certainly upped the intensity and threat on the resumption after a poor first period. They pushed for a later winner, but it went to penalties.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford (Donacien 73), Naylor, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker; Hobson (Banks 73), Mandeville (Akinola 84), Dobra, Colclough (Drummond 59); Pepple (Cook 84). Substitutes unused: Thompson, Palmer.

Rotherham United: Dawson; Rafferty, Odoffin, Jules, James; Kelly (Humphreys 76); Holmes (McWilliams 77), Bramall (Hatton 80); Green (Powell 77); Clarke-Harris, Hugill (Nombe 77). Substitutes unused: Phillips, Hull.

Referee: S Oldham (Lancashire).