Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town: Shaymen can end lingering drop fears at Spireites

LAST season, FC Halifax Town's outstanding campaign ended at the hands of Chesterfield amid play-off heartache.

Saturday's latest meeting with the Spireites will not prove as fateful, but it could be significant for the Shaymen in 2022-23, nevertheless.

In an inconsistent, under-par season - redeemed only by the club's FA Trophy run and a league double over Oldham Athletic - Town have hovered in lower mid-table for fair spells, while glancing over their shoulders at the same time.

A win in North Derbyshire would go a long way towards securing their National League place for another year at least.

FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington. Picture: Marcus Branston.

As it stands, Chris Millington's side are nine points clear of fourth-from-bottom Gateshead, although they have played two games more.

Town's hand in the run-in has been strengthened by two pieces of transfer business ahead of this week's deadline.

The club have extended the loan deal of Bolton Wanderers defender Adam Senior for the rest of the season and completed a deadline-day deal by re-signing Harrogate Town forward Max Wright.

The former Grimsby player had a brief spell at The Shay in early 2023 before returning to North Yorkshire due to a muscle injury.

Millington hopes that he will be available for the Good Friday home game with Wrexham.

The Shaymen chief said: "Clearly he's somebody who need managing closely because of his injury history, and we know that.

"But we feel that risk is outweighed by the quality he brings on the pitch and the character of the lad around the training ground, so we're willing to take that risk because of who he is.

"Were it another player, we might not be quite as willing to take that risk, but because of the lad that Max is, we're happy to work with him to try and get the most out of him."

Meanwhile, key midfielder Kian Spence could return to action next month following a troublesome groin problem, while captain Tom Clarke and vice-captain Jordan Keane are both now back in full training.