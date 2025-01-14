Chesterfield v Rotherham United: EFL Trophy a big deal for Millers, says former finalist Reece James

Nobody needs to tell Rotherham United's Reece James the Football League Trophy matters, or what it can do for a club's league form.

It is fair to say that before Christmas not a lot of people have a great deal of time for the fourth of the four major domestic competitions for England's lower-league clubs.

But when League One Rotherham travel to League Two Chesterfield in Tuesday's last-16 tie, Wembley will be starting to come into view, and that makes all the difference.

James has played there twice, once for Sheffield Wednesday in the 2023 League One play-off final, and once for Sunderland in this competition six years ago. Win Tuesday's tie and two more matches, and Rotherham will be back in the final they last won in 2022.

Rotherham United's Reece James (Picture: Kerrie Beddows/Rotherham Advertiser)

Then, as with Sunderland in 2019, the Wembley campaign went hand in hand with a promotion push.

"It can be massive," says James when asked what effect a good run in the competition can have on league form. "It's a really good cup.

"Every young boy growing up wants to play at Wembley. It's something that can help us build momentum."

Rather than be distracted, Sunderland reached the play-offs on the back of their Trophy final, albeit they came out second best at Wembley again.

Reece James, left, playing for Sunderland against Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley in 2019 (Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

A top-six finish is now the Millers' target after a poor first half of the season and James thinks cup games can help.

"Everyone wants to win football games, whether it's a cup game or a league game," he says. "If you can keep progressing in that it builds more confidence around the place, around everything. That's something we can hopefully push towards."

A penalty shoot-out saw Portsmouth beat James' Sunderland in front of a record 85,021 crowd back in 2019, but it did not dampen his enthusiasm for another crack.

"Wembley was sold out with two big clubs fighting for the trophy," he recalls.

"It's an unbelievable day out and unfortunately we weren't able to win it then but the gaffer (Steve Evans) has made it clear that he wants to try and win this competition."

And after extending their unbeaten run to four matches with Saturday's comfortable 3-1 win over Bolton Wanderers, James thinks Rotherham are in a good place to do that.

"We're wanting to really push up the division now and show what a good squad we are," says the left-back, who scored his first Millers goal against the Trotters.

"Sometimes the more games you play, the better it is for you.

"When you've got a squad that's competitive and everyone's trying to fight for a place to start, sometimes it can be really good. You can have a bit of rotation without upsetting the applecart.

"It's a good way of people trying to stamp their authority and get in the team.