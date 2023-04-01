Chiedozie Ogbene insists keeping Rotherham United in Championship is his 'No 1 priority'

After a week tasting the high life with the Republic of Ireland, Chiedozie Ogbene says his top priority is keeping Rotherham United in the Championship.

With his contract into its final months, it seems unlikely the winger will be in Rotherham red next season regardless of what division they are in.

But despite having talked again this week about wanting to test himself at the highest possible level after facing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, Ogbene stressed his commitment to the Millers and their supporters for the next six weeks.

Rotherham's quest to avoid relegation takes them to Hull City on Saturday.

"My number one priority at this exact moment is to help the club stay in the Championship, whatever happens in the summer is something to address when it comes around," insisted Ogbene.

"That is something that we want to do as a group and as individuals. It is something I'd love to be a part of for the club, my team-mates and myself.

"The manager has been clear we want to win as many games as possible – not just to survive by the skins of our teeth.”

The gap to the bottom three stands at four points with a game in hand.

DEBT: Chiedozie Ogbene says he wants to repay Rotherham United fans for their support

Ogbene has thanked the fans for their support, despite his current situation.

"I've never played for fans like Rotherham fans," he said. "They have been really welcoming and supportive of me from the minute I walked through the door here.

"They support me everywhere I go, no matter what. That has been even more prominent in the situation I'm in with contract talks.

"I still get messages from people as if I have five years left here and that is the special bond that I have with the fans.

"It makes me so happy we have that relationship because they have been so supportive of everything I've done here.

"This club will always have a place in my heart and I just want to keep giving everything."

Ogbene returned to Roundwood on the back of a man-of-the-match performance in Ireland’s European Championship qualifier against France."It makes you believe that maybe you are capable of playing on the best stages against the best teams,” he said. "The difference at the highest level and lower down the pyramid is the consistency at which players perform.”

