All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
18 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
4 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
4 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Rotherham United star eyeing 'next level' as he enters final months of his contract

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene says he wants to "go to the next level" as he enters the last few months of his contract.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:36 BST

The 25-year-old has long been linked with a move away after catching the eye with his performances for the Millers - usually to clubs at the top end of the Championship. But no suitor has met Rotherham's valuation. Despite speculation they say they recieved no firm offers in the January transfer window.

However, at the end of this season Ogbene will be free to leave on a "Bosman" transfer and after a man-of-the-match performance for the Republic of Ireland against France on Monday, his ambitions to test himself at a higher level have only been strengthened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I've always said I want to go to the next level," he said after the 1-0 defeat to the World Cup runners-up.

Most Popular
HIGHLY RATED: Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene runs away from France's Dayot Upamecano on international duty for the Republic of Ireland in Dublin
HIGHLY RATED: Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene runs away from France's Dayot Upamecano on international duty for the Republic of Ireland in Dublin
HIGHLY RATED: Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene runs away from France's Dayot Upamecano on international duty for the Republic of Ireland in Dublin

"Sometimes you don't play well and you start doubting yourself. But when I can put performances in like this, it gives me the belief that maybe I can be effective at the next level and that's my dream and so it keeps my dream alive."

The Irish and Ogbene in particular impressed on the night, yet the over-riding emotion from their best player on the night was one of disappointment with the outcome.

"We don't want to celebrate loses, it's a result-based business and that's what we're striving towards," insisted Ogbene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I looked in the (France) defenders' eyes and I think I could see a bit of doubt because we kept putting pressure on them with set-pieces."

Rotherham are currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the Championship which they are on course to narrowly win. They are four points above the relegation zone with a game in hand to play against Cardiff City, the team between them and the bottom three.

The Millers' final nine games look set to be Ogbene's last for them.

MillersChiedozie OgbeneCardiff CityFranceRepublic of Ireland