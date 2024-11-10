Tyrese Campbell is becoming the striker Sheffield United were hoping for when they signed him in the summer, according to manager Chris Wilder.

The 24-year-old scored his third goal in four games to settle Sunday's Steel City derby.

Campbell joined after a summer which saw him released by Stoke City and the death of his father, ex-Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin.

With Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster injured, his team needed him, and Campbell scored the only goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

"We knew a lot about Ty, we tried to sign him at Stoke but he renewed his contract there," said Blades manager Chris Wilder.

"Physically he was nowhere near it, miles off it when he came.

"Especially when he scored, he had 10 or 15 minutes where he was a real handful. There's a player in there and he wants to be that player.

"He has to take responsibility for his own performances but he was at a team with a lot of managers coming in and what we like about him is his personality, his attitude and his finishing ability is there to be seen.

Defining moment: Tyrese Campbell of Sheffield United, left, slides in ahead of Di'Shon Bernard to squeeze the ball past Wednesday keeper James Beadle, right, and give the Blades the derby spoils (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"He had to work hard and he's getting the rewards and I am in terms of a talented footballer, there's loads of life left in him and hopefully this is just the start for him and he can realise all the things people said about him early in his career."

After 0-0 draws in the last three Steel City derbies, Campbell's was the only shot on target for either side on Sunday.

He had only touched the ball four times in the first half but when the chance came his way in the 50th minute, he took it.

"It was difficult for him up against three centre-halves," said Wilder. "He'll have wanted to touch the ball more times. We didn't play forward enough first half. We played a lot quicker in the second half and Ty got more involved.

"The goal's a great one from our point of view, a fabulous decision by Gus (Hamer), everyone thought he was going to pull the trigger but connected with Callum (O'Hare) and a brilliant finish from Ty."

The win took the Blades level on points with Championship leaders Sunderland.

But as a boyhood fan who played for the club and is now in his second spell as manager, Wilder understood the importance of victory went far beyond that.

He joined in as fans sung the club's iconic Greasy Chip Butty anthem at full-time.

"I know the words," he quipped. "I belted it out a couple of times and I might do it a few more times tonight.

"You can't get away from the emotion of it, you live for times like this and I'm so fortunate to have the opportunity to manage this incredible football club,

"Maybe wouldn't have sung it if we got turned over, we rolled the dice and got the deserved result in a tight game.

"I'd love us to have played the football you've seen over the last 14 games but we got a result for the collective effort."