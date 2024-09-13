Chris Wilder on what he did and did not like about Sheffield United's 2-0 win over Hull City

Chris Wilder was unhappy and uncomfortable with many elements of Sheffield United's 2-0 win over Hull City, but delighted with the character that got them to it.

Guistavo Hamer and Sam McCallum scored the goals, both from counter-attacks at Hull corners.

Hull's style of play gave the Blades plenty of chinks of light, and manager Wilder was frustrated his side did not take more of them, but there was also plenty to be pleased about.

"There's different ways to win football matches," he pointed out.

"I don't think it was the most free-flowing performance for us, I think we've played a lot better in the last four games but it's a great experience, it's a young team, we're still learning. That will be a great experience for them.

"I thought we saw the game out well.

"The analyst thought it was a lot more comfortable than I thought. I think that's the pessimistic manager from me, they score from a cross where thee boy (Marvin Mehlem) hit the bar and they're back in it. It wasn't to be.

"We need to be better with the ball. They give you a chance, I was just a bit disappointed that when they gave us the chance to nick it off them, which we did, we weren't better and more clinical.

MIXED BAG: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"There were so many times where we broke and we just needed that final run, pass, cross, finish to go from one to two to three.

"But (in) Championship football, whatever it takes to get a result.

"We've done okay, we can play a lot better.

"It can't be our standard performance, which I don't think it will be and it; hasn't been so far this season but the club's lost a lot of football matches over the last nine months.

"The supporters have been to grounds all over the country and come away disappointed because they haven't got the result, the performance and people putting bodies on the line wanting to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

"There's been wholesale changes and they're a learning group. McCallum and (Harrison) Burrows and (Michael) Cooper and (Alfie) Gilchrist and (Jesurun) Rak-Sakyi, they're babies and they'll grow and learn from an experience like tonight."

And teams cannot win promotion from the Championship without the qualities a rejigged and very young Blades side were able to show.

"There were a lot of leadership qualities and we talked about it at half-time, this might just be a night where the pitch was a bit lively and we've had a break, a few people have travelled and we just have to dig a bit more to get back and forward to support and get those blocks in and defend properly," said Wilder.

"We changed it around tactically late on, brought energy n in Sam and Brooksy (Andre Brooks), who I thought made an impact on the game and went into three in midfield to clog up the middle of the park.

"It (the character) is the sign of a good side. If we can add that into our play I'll be delighted. I saw it two weeks ago at Watford,