Chris Wilder has reportedly taken Sheffield United training - and may not be the only returning figure.

Just five games into the Championship season, Ruben Selles has been relieved of his duties as Blades boss.

The Spaniard was appointed to replace Wilder in the summer after the club suffered a heartbreaking Championship play-off final defeat.

Selles oversaw five defeats in five games and Wilder is widely expected to return to Bramall Lane as manager.

Chris Wilder update emerges

In a major update, The Star have claimed Wilder has overseen training at the club’s Shirecliffe training base this morning (September 15).

It now appears even more likely Wilder will be restored to the position of Sheffield United manager, taking up the position for the third time in his career.

He could potentially find himself in the Bramall Lane dugout on Saturday (September 20), when the Blades host Charlton Athletic.

Chris Wilder is seemingly closing in on a return to Sheffield United. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Another potential return

Wilder is not the only familiar face to have been linked with a shock return, with the club’s former owner Prince Abdullah thought to have been sounded out.

The 60-year-old sold the Blades to COH Sports last year, bringing an end to over a decade of involvement with the South Yorkshire club.

However, he is believed to have been approached regarding the possibility of again being involved with the club.

Former Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has been linked with a return to Bramall Lane. | Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

He is said to have met with the club’s chief executive officer Stephen Bettis, with a potential return in an advisory capacity or as a minority stakeholder having been on the agenda.

It remains to be seen whether Prince Abdullah will rekindle his relationship with Sheffield United, but the club do appear to be looking to the past in order to create a brighter future.