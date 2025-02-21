With two sides as good defensively as Sheffield United and Leeds United, the first goal at Bramall Lane on Monday is bound to be hugely important, but Chris Wilder believes the Whites are far too persistent to be killed off by it.

As well as being a reminder to Wilder’s Blades players watching on television on Monday, Leeds’ dramatic 2-1 win over Sunderland could be a metaphor for both clubs' seasons. Both managers are adamant it is far too early for anything to be decided when first meets second in the Championship title race.

Leeds showed their determination and will to win at home to Sunderland. The visitors took the lead in the first half but Leeds equalised late in the second and won the game with Pascal Struijk's second goal, deep in stoppage time.

The Blades have been every bit as dogged, refusing to allow a team Wilder has consistently described as the best in the division to kick away from them in the league table.

As it is, the only thing separating the Yorkshire rivals is the two-point deduction the Blades began the campaign with for not paying their bills on time when last in the second tier.

It points to a hugely important game, although last month’s 0-0 between third-placed Burnley and Leeds was a reminder that does not guarantee the kind of classic served up at the start of the week. We can only keep our fingers crossed.

Certainly, though, both teams are very dependable defensively, Leeds, then Sheffield United comfortably the two best sides in the division in that respect after the frankly astonishing Clarets.

"The first goal is massive," says Wilder, "(although) I don't think they'll change their approach.

PUSHING HARD: Joel Piroe of Leeds United is challenged by Oliver Arblaster during this season's reverse fixture (Image:Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"To get that first goal is big in any division but ultimately it doesn't decide the game.

"Sunderland got that first goal and Leeds United fought back and kept playing and knocking on the door and the door opened up.

"However it opens up, whether it's a set play, whether it's a fabulous delivery by (Joe) Rothwell) to Struijk, who gets the winner in the last minute, it comes if you knock on the door. Leeds have done that all season.

"We've got a massive task ahead of us, we're not under-estimating the task, and we're respecting it. I'm respecting it as a manager, the coaches are respecting it and players will.

RESPECT: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder at Elland Road in October (Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"There's a few connections in there – we had Ethan (Ampadu) here in the Covid season in the Premier League so we know a lot about Ethan, we know a lot about Jayden (Bogle, who swapped clubs in the summer), there's connections with the Welsh boys to Joe Rodon (and Dan James) and other bits as well but that goes out the window because you don't get to the situation these players have got to, playing Championship football and international football, if you don't want to win.

"Some want to win more than others. Both teams have wanted to win since the start of the season, hence the positions we're in and the points totals we've collected."

That there will still be another 36 to play for afterwards means neither manager is prepared to get dragged into hype about "title deciders".

"It’s not the 44th gameday, there’s still so many games to play," says Leeds manager Daniel Farke, almost wearily. “I’ve heard the phrase 'massive game' 20 times during the season and I will hear it 10 more times.

LATE WINNER: Leeds United players celebrate with match-winner Pascal Struijk (5) at full-time on Monday (Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"This league is all about consistency and I don’t think the league is decided in the 'spotlight games'. It’s nice for the broadcasters and the supporters and everyone has the right to be excited.

"But to finish in the top positions you have to show consistency. Last season we won both games against Leicester and Ipswich but they are playing in the Premier League now.

"It’s about the every-day work, the consistency you have to show, that’s crucial in order to be successful and not be good in one special game.

"There are so many points to play for so if it’s a win, loss or draw, nothing is decided and it's just another chance to add points to the tally for both teams. It's always priceless and both teams want to do this, we want to keep our momentum going and it’s an important game for that but not more than a chance to add one or three points."

Wilder thinks the nature of the Championship stops this being a be-all and end-all game too.