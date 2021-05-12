Christopher Schindler departs as Huddersfield Town release nine players

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Meanwhile, striker Fraizer Campbell, whose deal was also due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, has penned a new one-year contract – with the club retaining an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

Options have been taken on four players – Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Alex Vallejo and Romoney Crichlow – to extend their contracts into the 2021-22 season and further talks will be held with Richard Keogh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former captain Schindler has returned to his native Germany to join Nurnberg, while eight other players whose contracts end next month will also exit the club.

Alongside Schindler, Pritchard, Sanago, Stearman, Oumar Niasse – who has not played a game for the club due to injury after signing a short-term deal earlier this Spring – back-up goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler and defenders Demeaco Duhaney and Jaden Brown will also depart.

Loan duo Carel Eiting and Joel Pereira will also return to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, Town legend Schindler has expressed his disappointment at not being able to say goodbye to Terriers fans following his exit.

Schinder, 31, who etched his name into club folklore by scoring the penalty that took Town to the Premier League for the first time in 2016-17, has been sidelined with a serious knee injury since December, with his final appearance coming in the 2-0 home victory over QPR on December 5.

On his departure, he said: “Unfortunately I could not help at the end (of 2020-21) and the most frustrating part is it does not really fit with the journey I have had here.

“I would have loved to have another game in front of everyone and say my goodbyes, but I guess we’re all sitting in the same boat in a way and unfortunately, we can’t just change things like we want.”

Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson added: “I would like to begin by thanking Chris for everything he has done at Huddersfield Town over the last five years.

“He helped us achieve the unimaginable and his name will forever be written in the club’s history.”