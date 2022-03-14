Bristol City defender set to be sidelined against Barnsley as Robins aim to end unwanted record

The Tykes host Nigel Pearson's side having drawn their last two home games 1-1 against Fulham and Stoke City.

The Robins won 1-0 at play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers on Saturday to pick up just their 12th win from 37 Championship games this campaign.

They are yet to win consecutive league fixtures and forward Andreas Weimann - who claimed the stoppage time winner at Ewood Park - is keen to put an end to that record at Oakwell.

"I've always thought I can score goals and maybe in other seasons I've played on the wing or in a 4-4-2 on the wing, so I haven't got the chances I've wanted to," he said as he reflected on his winning goal against Blackburn.

"Playing centrally now, I think I'm a good finisher so when I get the chance, I'm confident I'll take it. So I'm riding that wave at the moment.

"We haven't won back-to-back (this season) so that's the next challenge now we've kept a clean sheet, can we now win on Tuesday?"

Tomas Kalas is once again a doubt for Bristol City.

MANAGER: Bristol City's Nigel Pearson. Picture: Getty Images.

Kalas was sidelined for his side’s 1-0 win at Blackburn because of knee and groin issues, so Robbie Cundy filled the vacancy at centre-half, starting for the first time for the club in nearly three years. George Tanner (hamstring), Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Han-Noah Massengo may come into the centre of midfield if Nigel Pearson elects to change a winning line-up.