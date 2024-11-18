CAMBRIDGE’S reputation as being a seat of learning precedes it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spenser, Milton, Wordsworth, Coleridge, Byron and Tennyson all went to university in the city.

At the nearby Abbey Stadium on Saturday, the enlightenment and erudition came from one visiting player who was pretty in pink in Kelechi Nwakali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, there was frustration at the final whistle for Darrell Clarke after seeing his side fritter away two points in a game they should have comfortably won, given their second-half hegemony.

But the performance of Nwakali was the key take-away, bigger than the result. This was the day when Clarke finally learned about the one-time Arsenal player and all of it was good.

Nwakali, in his first proper outing in a Barnsley jersey – certainly in the league – lit up a dank November afternoon in the Fens.

An eighth-minute substitute for the injured Max Watters, the former Nigeria international displayed poise, control and vision in equal measure. His range of passing on a dry, bobbly surface which was not exactly conducive to ball-playing midfielders was a delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a classy performance that displayed more than enough quality for him to earn a starting spot against Wigan this coming weekend.

Former Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, who delivered an outstanding performance in the League One draw at Cambridge United. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

The problem being that Barnsley’s regular ‘number six’ in Luca Connell will be available again after suspension.

Decisions, decisions for Clarke. Good decisions. It helps to explain why he wasn’t overly down after Saturday’s game.

It was an occasion when his side mustered 14 goal attempts, but had to settle for a point against a U’s side on the ropes for much of the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some big misses – including one from Davis Keillor-Dunn in particular. But Barnsley’s play between the lines and ability to skilfully manufacture opportunities was eye-catching and there is a confidence to their work which wasn’t discernible in the first half of the autumn.

It’s no coincidence that they are five matches unbeaten at league level. They are also striking an identity.

The game was played on Barnsley’s terms on the restart. Before that, Cambridge had made a real game of it, in fairness.

The U’s, on the floor seven days earlier after a 6-1 derby battering at Peterborough, showed this particular wounded animal had not just fight but a game plan, which centred on hassling and harrying Barnsley at every turn and stopping them getting into a rhythm. It worked a treat at the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big home striker Dan Nlundulu led the early press and was soon celebrating an opener.

Inside of booting the ball clear in good time, Mael de Gevigney prevaricated. James Brophy blocked and the loose ball was picked up by Nlundulu, who shrugged off De Gevigney before seeing his shot take a significant deflection off Jon Russell and into the net.

Barnsley eventually composed themselves, although Cambridge’s threat – particularly in the air and from set-plays – was always there in the first period.

After Russell tested Jack Stevens from distance, Barnsley found a soother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came from a home corner, with Stephen Humphrys putting on the after-burners when surging clear from the half-way line, beating Liam Bennett for pace. Heading into the final furlong in front of the Newmarket Road End, he took aim with a venomous left-footed strike to level it up.

A scare at the other end saw Michael Morrison’s header clip the post, but with Nwakali starting to find his range, Barnsley started to look the more likely.

Having put so much into the first half, injury-ravaged Cambridge tired on the resumption and were forced to dig in.

Seeking a fourth successive win in these parts, Barnsley - whose delicious Abbey habit had seen them win 4-0 and 3-0 on their last two visits - had more than enough opportunities to ease to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A combination of the woodwork - with Stevens pushing a deflected effort from Humphrys onto the bar - and wayward finishing, with Adam Phillips and Keillor-Dunn spurning good opportunities in particular, thwarted the visitors.

It was not to be on the day for Barnsley, but the talk afterwards was Nwakali.

Cambridge United: Stevens; Okedina, Morrison, Andrew; Bennett, Cousins, K Smith, Brophy; Kachunga, Nlundulu (Lavery 78), Njoku (Loft 66). Unused substitutes: Chadwick, Watts, Rossi, O’Riordan, Kaunda.

Barnsley: Killip; De Gevigney, Roberts, Earl; O’Keeffe, Russell, Phillips, Gent; Humphrys, Keillor-Dunn, Watters (Nwakali 8). Unused substitutes: J Smith, Cotter, Pines, Jalo, Lofthouse, Craig.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).

Talking points from Abbey Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pink: Three league games in and Barnsley have yet to win in their fluorescent third kit. This was easily their best performance wearing it, that said.

Even-Stevens: Recalled U’s keeper Jack Stevens had let in 10 goals in his previous two league outings. Saturday was a bit more memorable.

Gripe: Darrell Clarke wasn’t amused that there were just two minutes of added-on time at the end and felt that Stevens wasted plenty of time at goal-kicks.