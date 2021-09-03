Claudio Gomes is ‘serious’ about loan spell with Barnsley

The Manchester City midfielder’s liking for a tackle and competitive nature is clear to see as is his genuine appetite for his new challenge, having joined Barnsley on loan for the rest of the season.

During his time at Oakwell, it will be the red of Barnsley as opposed to the blue of City which will stir his soul. It is a move that he is passionate – and deadly serious – about and he has pledged to embrace the experience for all that it is worth.

Gomes, 21, said: “The Championship is a good level to improve myself and my personality on the pitch.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker (left) and Claudio Gomes during last season's FA Cup. Picture: PA

“Even as a person as well because I now have to be serious every day. I was serious before, but now it is more serious.

“When you love football, it is easy to join a group. I am a humble person and now I am in Barnsley, I am a Barnsley player and not a Man City player. I am with the guys and club.”

On his playing style, Gomes, who started his career with Paris Saint-Germain added: “I am a hungry player who likes to play football with short passes and defend. I know in England that the fans love tackles and I will try to regain the ball for the team.

“You have to be aggressive an ready for one-v-ones and duels. You have to regain the ball and if you go at fifty per cent, you are going to lose and you have to be at 100 per cent all the time.”

Meanwhile, Gomes will be joined at Barnsley by one of his compatriots after the Reds confirmed the signing of French left-back Remy Vita from Bayern Munich’s set-up.

Vita, 20, has joined on loan for the season with the Reds having an option to buy.

Barnsley had to wait to announce the signing due to paperwork and registration issues, with a deal struck just two minutes before Tuesday’s transfer deadline at 11pm.

Doncaster Rovers have failed in their attempt to sign Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien despite missing the transfer deadline.

The League One side were very keen for a winger and a centre-forward before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline but were only able to sign Newcastle United’s Rodrigo Vilca, more of a No 10 but billed as a winger, on loan.