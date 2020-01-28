Clayton Donaldson eager for response from Bradford City after 'criminal' display against Mansfield Town

FIT-AGAIN Bradford City striker Clayton Donaldson is determined for a return to winning ways against Cheltenham Town tonight after the Bantams were "out-battled and out-fought" at Mansfield Town last weekend.

City haven't won since New Year's Day when they beat struggling Morecombe 1-0 at Valley Parade and Saturday's defeat at Mansfield extended their winless run to five games.

The Bantams are now in seventh spot in League Two and have picked up just three points from the last 15 on offer.

Cheltenham visit West Yorkshire tonight and Donaldson insists that he and his teammates are determined to put things right in front of their own supporters.

“We were out-battled and out-fought at Mansfield, which is criminal in football," he told the Bradford City club website.

“You do not want too many of those games and maybe only suffer two or three per season.

“We were disappointed and only have ourselves to blame and need to make sure we put it right on Tuesday. We are determined to react well.

“We need to have our mindset right and be looking forward to keep working. We are still in the play-off positions with plenty of points to play for.

“It is a long season and, thankfully, we still have plenty of opportunities to put this right.”

Donaldson was introduced as a second-half substitute in Mansfield after missing the last three months of action with a foot injury.

And the 35-year-old is relieved to back on the pitch after being forced to watch a third of the season from the sidelines.

He added: “It was a great feeling to be back out on the grass, on Saturday. It has been a long time coming after a lengthy lay-off and it was great to have returned.

“I am here for the cause and am looking forward to making even more appearances.

“It has been very frustrating and very tough having to watch from the sidelines when your team-mates are playing.

“I have just had to show my mental strength, stay positive and try to rally the boys as much as possible.”