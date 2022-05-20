Clayton Donaldson has unfinished business with York City in play-offs

The 38-year-old from Bradford was part of the Minstermen side that reached the Conference play-offs 15 years ago before moving to Scotland. In 2007, York lost to Morecambe as Donaldson won a penalty in the second leg and broke his ribs in the process.

He still played the entire game as York were knocked out before he departed for Scottish Premier League side Hibernian.

Donaldson went on to have spells at a number of clubs, including Sheffield United, Crewe Alexandra, Brentford and Bradford City. Last summer he made his return to York and is now one game away from helping the club secure a return to the National League Premier.

Clayton Donaldson hoping to lead York City to promotion this weekend. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Minstermen host Boston United in the National League North promotion final, aiming to secure a return to the fifth tier after they were relegated in 2018.

“It has been really good. I always knew I was going to come back at some point. The fact I am here now, I am happy with the season I have had so far,” reflected Donaldson on his time back at York. It would be even better if we could get promoted.

“When I first signed for York, we got knocked out in the semis. So to actually get to the final this time around and get a result, that would be the icing on the cake.”

Recalling his last play-off campaign at York, Donaldson said: “I actually broke my ribs in that challenge for the penalty but managed to stay on. Looking back I should’ve came off because I was in so much pain.

“But the adrenaline took hold. We didn’t get the result which was very disappointing.

“That was my last game for York so to come back and be in a play-off final, to win would be a sweet return.”

Since Donaldson was last at York, the club have moved to a state of the art stadium, which is set to host games at this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

“York is in a better place to get promoted and move on. We had a lot of support in the last home game and the infrastructure is there,” said Donaldson.

“It is a sleeping giant at this level and should be playing higher. Hopefully we can make that come true.”

Boston have won both meetings with York this season but that is of little concern to Donaldson.

Brackley Town, who the Minstermen beat in last weekend’s semi-final, had also done the league double over York during the regular season.

Donaldson continued: “Once you get in the play-offs anything can happen. Brackley beat us twice and we got the result. Past results don’t matter. We won’t be thinking about that too much.

“It’ll be a tough game, Boston are a good side. It will be an even game and a good one for the neutrals.”

With over 600 career games under his belt, Donaldson was unsure whether this season would be his last as he agreed a one-year deal with York last summer.

He said: “I have had a decent season and the body is still hanging in there.

“I will definitely look to give it another year.