Co-owner demands extra promotion spot after 'injustice' of York City missing out

Co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla has called for Conference clubs to be given an extra promotion spot after the “injustice” of York City missing out on a place in next season's Football League (EFL).

Oldham Athletic finished 23 points behind them in the regular season but beat Southend United 3-2 after extra-time in Sunday’s play-off final.

Under the play-off system, which gives teams finishing second and third a bye to the semi-finals, York effectively went eight weeks between competitive matches after conceding defeat in the title race in March.

In an open letter to the National League, which administers the Conference, and EFL chief executive Trevor Birch, Uggla – who co-owns the club with her husband Matt – called for “an immediate review, temporary relief measures, or an accelerated implementation of the ‘3UP’ model.

“At the very least, this season’s outcome should provoke an honest re-evaluation of what fairness in football truly means.

“For clubs, fans, and the integrity of the English football pyramid, it is time to reward merit and restore credibility to the system.”

It follows a 3UP campaign launched by the National League in March for an extra automatic promotion spot from next season.

Uggla pointed out “despite finishing 28 points clear of seventh and winning 12 more matches, (York) were denied promotion.”

RAISING THE FLAG: York City have asked for a place in next season's League Two (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

She argued: “Such a glaring imbalance not only undermines sporting merit but erodes the very foundations of fair competition. Waiting until 2025–26 only deepens the injustice for clubs like York City.”

Despite talk of “accelerated implementation of the ‘3UP’ model” for next season, York have clarified that Uggla is not calling for the Minstermen to be part of next season’s League Two.