Colchester United 3 Bradford City 0 - Win continuing to prove elusive for the Bantams

ON YOUR WAY: Bradford City's Paudie O'Connor got his marching orders against Colchester United. Picture: James Williamson/Getty Images

The Bantams fell behind in the 16th minute when left-back Myles Kenlock drilled a left-foot strike in off the far post.

Bradford almost levelled soon after through Levi Sutton, whose header from Caolan Lavery’s cross into the area flashed inches wide of the far post. But the visitors’ first-half display was flat and they fell further behind in the 33rd minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Wiredu nodded in at the far post for Colchester, after Tommy Smith had headed Alan Judge’s free-kick into his path.

It left Bradford up against it and it was almost 3-0 before half-time when Freddie Sears blasted a good chance over, after being picked out by Noah Chilvers.

Bradford started the second half with a little more tempo and Sutton’s driven effort was plucked out of the air by goalkeeper Shamal George.

George then tipped over substitute Lee Angol’s curled effort but the visitors went down to 10 men in the 66th minute when captain Paudie O’Connor was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Chilvers.

And Colchester wrapped up victory in the 75th minute when Sears curled a fine shot into the net from the edge of the area.

Colchester United: George, Tchamadeu (Welch-Hayes, 90), Chambers, Smith, Kenlock, Skuse (Hannant, 73), Wiredu, Huws, Chilvers, Judge, Sears (Edwards, 81). Unused substitutes: Eastman, Wright, Akinde, Collins.

Bradford City: Bass, Threlkeld (Walker, 46), O’Connor, Songo’o, Cooke, Cook (Angol, 61), Gilliead, Foulds, Evans (Kelleher, 71), Sutton, Lavery. Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Vernam, Hendry, Pereira.