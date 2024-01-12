Colchester United v Bradford City: Fringe benefits give Graham Alexander food for thought

BRADFORD CITY have been shuffling the pack this week and there could be more changes at Layer Road on Saturday.

Graham Alexander quickly built a settled side after becoming Bantams manager in November.

But Tuesday's Football League Trophy last-16 win over Derby County with a much-changed team gave him food for thought, and on Thursday he changed goalkeepers, selling Harry Lewis and bringing in Sam Walker, so there will be a different feel in Colchester.

"The team that had been playing week in, week out had done ever so well but was just sort of starting to teeter off in the last couple of games and for us to play how we want to play in an aggressive, energetic fashion we need to be in good shape," said Alexander.

"If I'd been here longer I might have changed the team more over the Christmas period because I would have known what I had.

"Unfortunately we hadn't been able to get any bounce games or reserve games so I couldn't hand on heart change the team on a hope, I needed to see. What I did see the other day was really good."

Jake Young misses Danny Cowley's first home game as Us manager, fueling plenty of conspiracy theories. League One clubs are coveting the striker, who scored 16 goals on loan at Swindon Town in the first half of the season. Pulling on a claret-and-amber shirt would kill that possibility as a player can only appear for two teams per season.

"We've had a bid for Jake and we turned it down," said Alexander. "Another bid could come in for any player within the next week or so and we just have to react to it. He was on the treadmill on Thursday so he's progressed and as soon as he declares himself fit he'll be available for selection. He'd have to train first because I'm not going to throw him in at the deep end.

IMPRESSED: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (left) and assistant manager Chris Lucketti liked the look of their much-changed team at Derby in midweek Picture: Nick Potts/PA

"If I felt he could help us win, he'd be in our team. No one has told me you cannot pick Jake Young. Not once."

Playmakers Jamie Walker and Alex Pattison are both missing.