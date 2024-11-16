FINISHING school is working out pretty well for Jack Shepherd at Bradford City - even if he will have to bite his tongue going forward.

An early booking for dissent in the recent Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers – which manager Graham Alexander was not particularly amused with – ensured that the Bantams loanee sat out last weekend’s loss at Fleetwood, but he is back in the fray for today’s game in north Essex.

In the main, the one-time kitchen fitter, on a season-long loan from Barnsley, has looked at home at City after moving up eight levels from non-league Pontefract Collieries to League One last season at Oakwell.

After an understandable period of adjustment in his first season as a professional, Shepherd – who spent the second-half of last term on loan at Cheltenham – is developing into a handy lower-division central defender of note.

Bradford City defender Jack Shepherd, partway through a season-long loan from Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

The input of City assistant Chris Lucketti, an outstanding EFL centre half back in the day for the likes of Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End and Bury, is aiding his development, having also worked briefly with another in Neill Collins in his time in charge at Barnsley.

Shepherd, who has also previously played in non-league circles for the likes of Penistone Church and Athersley Rec, said: "When I first went to Barnsley, it was a big jump. You have just got to have belief in yourself, but not be too big-headed.

"Stay grounded, but at the same time, I am here for a reason so you have got to back yourself and keep putting the hard work and performances in and that will take you far.

"When I was at Barnsley, I went through clips and this season with Skip (Lucketti), we are going through clips all the time after games.

“He’s always pulling me in training and talking about positioning and things like that.

"I have definitely learnt a lot and as a young lad, that will hopefully make me a better player and I can just learn a lot and be like a sponge.”

Shepherd says he has also had positive feedback from his parent club Barnsley.

The 23-year-old, whose two-year deal expires at Oakwell next summer, with the option of a further year, added: "I have spoken to the gaffer at Barnsley a few times and staff. I am still in touch with a few of the lads.