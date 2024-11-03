'Colossal' 'canny', 'superb': Some big 8s for Harrogate Town players in shock FA Cup win over League One high-fliers Wrexham
Belshaw: Stayed strong all game, made some key saves. 8
Asare: Some driving runs going forward and contributed to a fine team performance. 7
A O’Connor: Needed all his experience in a physical battle with Mullin and Palmer and was superb on the day. 8
Moon: Excellent alongside O’Connor. 8
Foulds: Kept busy defensively. 7
Cornelius: Got through a colossal amount of work and was a force in the midfield. 8
Dooley: Good combination with Cornelius. 7
Taylor: Wrexham were a touch wary of him. 7
Muldoon: Wily campaigner produced a canny performance crowned by a goal. 8
Duke-McKenna: Lively and set up goal with a quality delivery. 8
March: Incessant work rate. 7
Substitutes: Folarin (March 68) 6
J Daly (Duke-McKenna 68) 6
Sutton (Muldoon 86).
Not used: Bray, Burrell, Hetherington, Falkingham, Oxley, Robinson.