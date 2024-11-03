'Colossal' 'canny', 'superb': Some big 8s for Harrogate Town players in shock FA Cup win over League One high-fliers Wrexham

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 20:21 BST
HERE are the Harrogate Town ratings from Sunday’s FA Cup first-round tie against Wrexham at Wetherby Road.

Belshaw: Stayed strong all game, made some key saves. 8

Asare: Some driving runs going forward and contributed to a fine team performance. 7

A O’Connor: Needed all his experience in a physical battle with Mullin and Palmer and was superb on the day. 8

Harrogate Town's Matthew Foulds (left) and goalkeeper James Belshaw celebrate at the end of the match after the Emirates FA Cup first round match at The Exercise Stadium, Harrogate. Picture date: Sunday November 3, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Harrogate. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.placeholder image
Harrogate Town's Matthew Foulds (left) and goalkeeper James Belshaw celebrate at the end of the match after the Emirates FA Cup first round match at The Exercise Stadium, Harrogate. Picture date: Sunday November 3, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Harrogate. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Moon: Excellent alongside O’Connor. 8

Foulds: Kept busy defensively. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cornelius: Got through a colossal amount of work and was a force in the midfield. 8

Dooley: Good combination with Cornelius. 7

Taylor: Wrexham were a touch wary of him. 7

Muldoon: Wily campaigner produced a canny performance crowned by a goal. 8

Duke-McKenna: Lively and set up goal with a quality delivery. 8

March: Incessant work rate. 7

Substitutes: Folarin (March 68) 6

J Daly (Duke-McKenna 68) 6

Sutton (Muldoon 86).

Not used: Bray, Burrell, Hetherington, Falkingham, Oxley, Robinson.

Related topics:League OneWrexham
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice