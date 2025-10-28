HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One home game against Lincoln City at Valley Parade.

Walker: Key second-half save to thwart House. 6

Byrne: One power surge forward was a highlight. Resolute in defence. 7

J Wright: Kept busy by a dangerous Lincoln attacking quartet and was commanding in his work in the heart of the backline. 8

Bradford City's Joe Wright.

Kelly: Up against a good operator in Street and stuck to his guns. 7

Neufville: Not as devastating as he can be going forward. 6

Power: Berated a fair few team-mates in a frustrating first half. Not everything came off, but kept at it. Showed leadership. 6

Metcalfe: Went close with an elegant curler and with a second-half shot. Remains a work in progress. Some decent things, but didn’t hold the middle ground occasionally; will come with experience. Booked for simulation. 6

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of play during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Bradford City and Newcastle United U21 at University of Bradford Stadium, Valley Parade on September 03, 2024 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Touray: Lincoln did their homework on him. Not too many darts forward. 6

Sarcevic: Restored to the side and burst forward with intent once or twice. No big moment this time at VP. Relatively quiet by his standards. 6

Kavanagh: Not as lively and dynamic as his previous two home matches. 5

Swan: Dragged one shot wide, but was quiet apart from that. 5

Substitutes: Cook (Swan HT). Nearly won it in his 200th Bradford appearance. 6

Leigh (Metcalfe 71) 6.

T Wright (Kavanagh 71) 7.

Halliday (Neufville 72) 6.