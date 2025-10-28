'Commanding': A big 8/10 for one Bradford City player against League One rivals Lincoln City - plus a couple of low marks
Walker: Key second-half save to thwart House. 6
Byrne: One power surge forward was a highlight. Resolute in defence. 7
J Wright: Kept busy by a dangerous Lincoln attacking quartet and was commanding in his work in the heart of the backline. 8
Kelly: Up against a good operator in Street and stuck to his guns. 7
Neufville: Not as devastating as he can be going forward. 6
Power: Berated a fair few team-mates in a frustrating first half. Not everything came off, but kept at it. Showed leadership. 6
Metcalfe: Went close with an elegant curler and with a second-half shot. Remains a work in progress. Some decent things, but didn’t hold the middle ground occasionally; will come with experience. Booked for simulation. 6
Touray: Lincoln did their homework on him. Not too many darts forward. 6
Sarcevic: Restored to the side and burst forward with intent once or twice. No big moment this time at VP. Relatively quiet by his standards. 6
Kavanagh: Not as lively and dynamic as his previous two home matches. 5
Swan: Dragged one shot wide, but was quiet apart from that. 5
Substitutes: Cook (Swan HT). Nearly won it in his 200th Bradford appearance. 6
Leigh (Metcalfe 71) 6.
T Wright (Kavanagh 71) 7.
Halliday (Neufville 72) 6.
Not used: Hilton, McIntyre, Lapslie.