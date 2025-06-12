Comment: England's Thomas Tuchel is just a new coach who needs time – the problem is, he does not have it

English football history was made in Nottingham on Tuesday as the Three Lions lost to African opposition for the first time. Yet in many respects, the start of Thomas Tuchel's time as coach has been as you might expect.

There are questions all over the place as Tuchel gets to know a squad he can only work with fleetingly.

Who is his best right-back? What is his preferred formation? Does he have one? How does he plan to use Jude Bellingham? Are Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson over the hill? Is John Stones? Does Trent Alexander-Arnold have a place? Marc Guehi? Ivan Toney? Phil Foden?

Beyond Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice and Harry Kane, who are England's certain starters?

For four games, Tuchel has looked like a coach searching for something, struggling with the jigsaw that is England's national team, with eye-catching pieces that do not all fit together and holes to cover up.

England were booed off against Andorra and Senegal after dismal performances.

They are just the normal growing pains for a new coach.

As Tuchel said: “We lost a test (friendly) match so there is no need to panic.”

THINKING TIME: Thomas Tuchel is trying to find England's best combinations (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It was clear after the European Championship final defeat to Spain 11 months ago England needed a refresh, not simply someone to carry on Gareth Southgate's good work.

The problem is, Tuchel and the Football Association have made it much harder to be patient.

Coaches need time – on the training pitches and around their players – and matches. Tuchel has won all three World Cup qualifiers without conceding, only losing in a friendly, 3-1 to an excellent Senegal.

England are not great at summer football, especially in non-tournament summers. They were booed off after a 4-0 defeat at home to Hungary but had a decent – just decent, mind – World Cup that winter, losing their quarter-final to France.

CAUGHT OUT: Ismaila Sarr getting ahead of Kyle Walker to equalise for Senegal at the City Ground was another sign the defender's international career could be coming to an end (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

But Tuchel is a third of the way through an 18-month contract. Even if he lifts wins England’s second World Cup, it is hard to see another.

The German is in this for a few quickies, not a lasting marriage. He seems reluctant to spend much time with his footballing partner, his working from home routine already clearly established as the stick he will be beaten with if this ends badly.

It was October 8 when Tuchel agreed to manage England. He could have rushed into matches against Greece and Finland, but the deal was kept quiet. He could have taken the return game in Athens and Ireland's visit in November, but did not.

Not that it is all his fault.

DEFENSIVE QUESTIONS: Marc Guehi (left) has barely featured under Tuchel, injury means John Stones has not at all (Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

When, in December 2022, the FA confirmed Southgate would stay on for Euro 2024, it was obvious the clock was ticking on his last rodeo.

The thinking time Southgate said he would need after it amounted to just two days before he resigned.

So there was plenty of time to sound out and appoint a coach for the 2024-25 Nations League, a much better test for England than World Cup qualifying. The FA decided to take their time.

In Tuchel's first four games, he has started three different right-backs. The only one to kick off twice, Sheffield-born Walker, looked his age dozing long enough for Ismaïla Sarr to get in front of him and equalise on Tuesday.

Walker was exceptional for Southgate, but like the team was starting to look like his best days were beyond him last summer. His club manager, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, has reached that conclusion.

Tuchel spoke this month about needing to adapt to Alexander-Arnold, injured in March, but only used him for half an hour. The next time Tuchel gets so long to work with his players will be the final preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

PUZZLES: Thomas Tuchel must decide how best to use Jude Bellingham (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A fit Stones will take England to another level and his appearance at the pre-Andorra training camp suggests Tuchel knows. But the man from Barnsley has started 24 Manchester City games in two seasons.

Bukayo Saka has played 71 minutes for Tuchel, Guehi 90, perennial problem Foden just over.

Rice's form going box to box for Arsenal has reawakened the usual problem of a holding midfielder. Perhaps Stone and Rice could be the best midfield combination, but they have never started together there.

In modern parlance, Bellingham has been a six (holding midfielder), an eight (box-to-box) and a 10 (in the hole) under Tuchel. Every squad needs versatile players, but key figures usually have defined roles.

His might depend what formation Tuchel settles on. Was Tuesday’s sort of 4-4-2 – Kane and Eberechi Eze were "false nines" in the way Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye, midweek opponents, once were for Sheffield United – something to develop, or a failed experiment?

Time for development or experimentation is desperately short.

Andorra and Serbia in September, Wales and Latvia in October, Serbia and Albania in November, a couple of March friendlies (thanks to Tuchel, qualifying play-offs should be dodged), then at best a couple more friendlies before he picks his squad for a tournament his ticking clock has ensured he must win.