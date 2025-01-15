Common ground for ex team-mates Graham Alexander and Michael Duff - and why things augur well for Bradford City and Huddersfield Town

WHEN Graham Alexander bumps into former team-mate Michael Duff or speaks to him on the phone, the chances are that there will be a fair bit of head-nodding in agreement and common ground.

In charge of West Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City and Huddersfield Town, the pair – who played together at the back for Burnley and were promoted to the Premier League in 2008-09 – experienced their fair share of battling against the odds and handling adversity during their time with the Clarets.

The Lancastrian outfit’s success was forged upon togetherness, work ethic and defiance. After finishing in mid-table or lower mid-table in the previous six seasons, Burnley – who were fifth in that 08-09 campaign - went all the way in the play-offs, despite not having the resources of a number of their rivals.

In subsequent seasons, further successes transpired under Sean Dyche in a dressing room which did not tolerate passengers or egos and where the emphasis was always on team before self.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The same sense of fellowship and humility is apparent when you not only speak to Alexander and Duff but also when you interview their players.

There are no ‘big-time Charlies’ and players heading off in different directions any more at City or Town. It’s just as well, given the serious injury issues which have been a repeated theme of 2024-25 where it is truly proving to be a squad effort.

No-one has moaned and both are cracking on. It reflects well on both their squads and the two managers.

Their respective team’s current league positions cannot be described as spectacular – in a season when promotion was the only aim at its outset – but in the circumstances they are reassuringly strong ahead of the run home in the final third of the campaign.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Talent will only be part of the story if both are to get over the line between now and May.

Resolve and strength amid adversity are likely to be the defining characteristics should City – without talismanic striker Andy Cook for the rest of 24-25 and having also been forced to cope with a number of absences throughout a disrupted autumn and early winter in particular – see the job through along with Town.

Alexander, whose side are eighth but just five points behind second-placed Crewe with a game in hand – amid a promotion race where the margins are wafer-thin behind Walsall – said: "It was why we got promoted (at Burnley). There were better squads in the Championship and obviously when we went to the Premier League.

"We beat Man United and Everton, that was down to our spirit. We were good players but at that level, there were a lot better players than us, but we still won games. That was down to our togetherness and getting each other out of a hole now and then and sticking together.

"I played in successful teams at Preston as well and it was down to that. When I played in good teams for Scotland beating France, it was.

"There was always a player who turned the game for you, but without that group being together, it doesn’t exist."

Huddersfield might just have landed the game-changer they have been seeking for so long in recent signing Joe Taylor, but should Town make an instant return to the second tier, it will be remembered as a season when everyone shared the load.

Injury issues have afflicted Town in all areas of the pitch. It hasn’t knocked them down, quite the opposite and reflects well upon the culture that Duff has created since arriving.

Virtually every passing week has been met by a new injury issue or two, seemingly.

There has barely been a period when the treatment room hasn’t been congested. Refreshingly, the last thing Duff will entertain are sob-stories.

Ahead of his side’s weekend trip to Blackpool, fourth-placed Town are 15 matches unbeaten at league level. They are four points behind second-placed Wycombe, who they beat last week, with a game in hand.

It hasn’t always been scintillating. There is substance, importantly.

Duff added: "Six weeks ago, we had eight different injuries and eight different body parts from toes to elbows.

"It just seems to be constant at the minute and then you get illness thrown in randomly and there’s no pattern to that.

"It’s unprecedented. Ruben (Roosken) is probably the best one - 25 years old and never sent off in his life and comes on, plays seven minutes and gets the first red card in his life (on his debut). That’s when you are thinking you have walked under 400 ladders at some point.

"But for us, it’s ‘work hard, don’t take the easy option of excuses and sob stories’.

"We’ve a lot of players injured and a lot of adversity, but outside of our dressing room, no-one really cares.