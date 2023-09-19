'Confident' Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt on Mark Hughes, dominating Championship defenders and Sorba Thomas
The Pontefract-born striker has achieved a couple of milestones already in 2023-24, scoring his first goal at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Cup game with Middlesbrough and making his first Championship start on home soil in Saturday's 2-0 win over Rotherham United.
The 21-year-old was handed a surprise opportunity towards the end of last season during Town's memorable 'Great Escape' under Neil Warnock – scoring a key goal in the win at Watford - with his progress culminating in him signing a contract extension last month - committing him to the club until the summer of 2026.
Harratt, who received kind words early on in his loan spell at Bradford last season from Mark Hughes, said: "He was a good player himself, a striker, and they were kind words and I’ll take them on board. But I’m myself and you have to do your own thing.
"This league’s physical and has got big centre-halves and you have to handle that.
"I think I can dominate them to be fair - I don’t see many defenders in the league that I can’t dominate.
"I’m a confident lad and I will continue to do it. I feel comfortable at this level.
"I’ve had experience in other places, like League Two which is probably more physical than the Championship. I’ve learnt a lot and think I’m doing well."
Harratt missed a glorious chance to find the net on Saturday when he skied a second-half chance.
In terms of his overall performance, the Yorkshireman received plaudits for his industry and endeavour, while also being quick to recognise the contributions of wingers Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma.
Harratt, speaking ahead of Wednesday's game with Stoke City, continued: "Whenever you have Sorba and Josh on the wings, you are going to get good deliveries. They both have quality. I should have scored myself.
"Sorba is a great player and has got a very good delivery which strikers thrive on. It’s a striker’s dream to have someone like him in your team. I’ll keep getting in the box and he will keep delivering them - and it’s my job to finish them.
"We are a good group of lads and we will do a lot better than people think we will.
"Stoke will be a tough game, but we are home again and hopefully it will be three in three."