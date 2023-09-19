KIAN HARRATT says that his experiences on loan at Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Port Vale have provided the perfect preparation for an extended crack at the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

The Pontefract-born striker has achieved a couple of milestones already in 2023-24, scoring his first goal at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Cup game with Middlesbrough and making his first Championship start on home soil in Saturday's 2-0 win over Rotherham United.

The 21-year-old was handed a surprise opportunity towards the end of last season during Town's memorable 'Great Escape' under Neil Warnock – scoring a key goal in the win at Watford - with his progress culminating in him signing a contract extension last month - committing him to the club until the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harratt, who received kind words early on in his loan spell at Bradford last season from Mark Hughes, said: "He was a good player himself, a striker, and they were kind words and I’ll take them on board. But I’m myself and you have to do your own thing.

Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt goes close to scoring in Saturday's game with Rotherham United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"This league’s physical and has got big centre-halves and you have to handle that.

"I think I can dominate them to be fair - I don’t see many defenders in the league that I can’t dominate.

"I’m a confident lad and I will continue to do it. I feel comfortable at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had experience in other places, like League Two which is probably more physical than the Championship. I’ve learnt a lot and think I’m doing well."

Harratt missed a glorious chance to find the net on Saturday when he skied a second-half chance.

In terms of his overall performance, the Yorkshireman received plaudits for his industry and endeavour, while also being quick to recognise the contributions of wingers Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma.

Harratt, speaking ahead of Wednesday's game with Stoke City, continued: "Whenever you have Sorba and Josh on the wings, you are going to get good deliveries. They both have quality. I should have scored myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sorba is a great player and has got a very good delivery which strikers thrive on. It’s a striker’s dream to have someone like him in your team. I’ll keep getting in the box and he will keep delivering them - and it’s my job to finish them.

"We are a good group of lads and we will do a lot better than people think we will.