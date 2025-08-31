Conor Hourihane hopes Barnsley will be 'in a really good place' after break as Lee Grant backs keeper
On two fronts, essentially – on the injury front and in terms of developments on deadline day.
Hourihane, whose side ended a five-match losing sequence to Huddersfield Town and followed up an EFL Cup win over Rotherham United with another derby success, said: "We need that little bit of luck to go with it at times. Fingers crossed, touch wood, we've not had major injuries bar Robbo (Marc Roberts) and need to add a little bit of depth now. And hopefully we can come back in a really good place after the break.
"I’m really enjoying working with the lads and club and coming to work every single day. It's a real pleasure and honour to be manager of the club, who I've obviously had huge fondness for over the years.
"To have that buy-in from everyone, players, staff and other people in the building is really positive."
Town boss Lee Grant backed Owen Goodman to recover after his blooper to gift Barnsley the lead and subsequent dismissal.
Grant, who said that Alfie May was substituted at half-time for tactical reasons and not due to injury, said: "He will be flat as a pancake, the same as the rest of the group. He's got the support of his peers around him, which is massive and he’s certainly got the support of his manager. He'll take the medicine, learn and be ready to go again."
Despite a tough day, the Terriers manager felt that there was one big positive, the support his side got in the second half.
He said: "That was incredible. It felt like a home game in the second half.
"And the response post game was top. That was like: 'They are with us, lads.' We got beat at our local rivals, but they were with us."